WFFD gives house fire safety tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After a weekend with at least two house fires, the Wichita Falls Fire Department is offering some tips to help keep you and your home safe.

According to WFFD Fire Marshall, Cody Melton, larger appliances, like space heaters, need to be plugged directly into an outlet, rather than a surge protector.

“Most of these surge protectors aren’t equipped to handle everything that’s plugged into them, so typically if you have larger appliances like space heaters, candle warmers, night lights and things like that it’s best to plug them directly into the outlet rather than a surge protector,” said Melton.

Keeping appliances on while away from home can allow them to spark and cause a fire, so Melton suggests unplugging or turning of any electric appliances in your home before you leave.

