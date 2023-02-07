Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For their first meeting in February, the Wichita Falls City Council celebrated Black History Month.

City council members started the meeting off with a proclamation observing Black History Month and presented a piece from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to the Wichita Falls NAACP Revitalization Committee.

The proclamation recognized the numerous struggles African Americans have faced and celebrated their achievements and ability to progress.

