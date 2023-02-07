Wichita Falls veteran celebrates 100th birthday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Roughly one in every 6,000 people in the U.S. reach their 100th birthday. A man in Wichita Falls celebrated that milestone on Monday.

Frank Parkinson Jr. is a World War II veteran who turned 100-years-old Monday. He was born and raised in Wichita Falls but said that he has traveled across the world.

Frank has seen and done things that most people could never imagine. Although he’s traveled across the world, he has always called Wichita Falls home, and while turning 100 is a big deal, he said it’s just a day for him to spend time with his family and friends.

“I have been around a long time; I have done a lot of things,” Frank said. “I served our country overseas in France, Germany and Belgium.”

After serving, Frank returned to Wichita Falls, where he got married, had kids and started Westmoreland Pool Company.

“They were good parents, still good parents,” John Parkinson, Frank’s son said. “They took good care of us, taught us the business, taught us how to live and be the people we are today.”

Frank was a fighter pilot for the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and he said it’s something he didn’t speak a lot about to his family.

“I didn’t realize until later in life,” Cynthia Schaffner, Frank’s daughter said. “You are proud of what your father did.”

“Probably one of my greatest memories of being with him was when we had the opportunity in 2018, he and I went to the 74th D-day anniversary that they have there in France,” Craig Parkinson, Frank’s son said. “He was given a lot of awards and things like that, and the people over there treated him so special.”

Although Parkinson’s wife is no longer alive, he is celebrating this milestone surrounded by family and friends.

“I am really blessed, not only by my family, but by my friends and new acquaintances that I have and have come along,” Frank said. “It makes it nice.”

When Frank was asked how he plans to celebrate hitting this milestone, he jokingly said he’ll hopefully live another 100 years.

