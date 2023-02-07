Winter storm impact on education

Olney, Texas (KAUZ) - Due to last week’s recent winter weather, most students across Texoma were out of school.

The superintendent of Olney said they were ready with budgeted days.

Olney I.S.D., the school superintendent, Dr. Greg Roach said they are not behind.

Dr. Roach dismissed students early from school on Monday, and cancelled school on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday they resumed class with a late start. With that lost time from school this week, will students have to make those days up at the end of the year, and will that put them behind academically ?

“School districts are required to provide 75,600 minutes of instruction per year now. so we build schedules that ensure you have that 75,600 minutes, and we add to that in case we do have to be out.” Dr. Roach said.

Dr. Roach also said the school district budgeted nine to twelve days for their schools to be shut down because of bad weather.

Also it might be a surprise to you that school districts get funding from the state based on the number of students that attend school each day. Olney I.S.D. serves 730 students, and gets an average of $10,000 per student from the state.

