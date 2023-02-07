With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With freezing rain in the forecast, there is the possibility of power outages. Something that can help during an outage is a generator.

For those who weathered the winter storm of February 2021, which crippled the Texas power grid, some lost power for several days. After that storm, many people considered buying a generator. There are several types out there, but the two most common are your portable generators that use gasoline or diesel.

A portable generator could be the answer to your prayers, but they come with limitations. A portable generator cannot power all the appliances in your home.

“Well probably just a couple at a time, at the most, like you just don’t want to overload by plugging in so many appliances at once,” Christian Allbee, a Sutherlands employee, said.

Another popular kind of generator is a standby generator. You can have them installed near your house like an AC unit, and they can turn on automatically when your power goes out.

They can power all your homes’ electrical needs.

