Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider

By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With freezing rain in the forecast, there is the possibility of power outages. Something that can help during an outage is a generator.

For those who weathered the winter storm of February 2021, which crippled the Texas power grid, some lost power for several days. After that storm, many people considered buying a generator. There are several types out there, but the two most common are your portable generators that use gasoline or diesel.

A portable generator could be the answer to your prayers, but they come with limitations. A portable generator cannot power all the appliances in your home.

“Well probably just a couple at a time, at the most, like you just don’t want to overload by plugging in so many appliances at once,” Christian Allbee, a Sutherlands employee, said.

Another popular kind of generator is a standby generator. You can have them installed near your house like an AC unit, and they can turn on automatically when your power goes out.

They can power all your homes’ electrical needs.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Sarah Jean Hartsfield, 48, a Southeast Texas woman, has been arrested in the suspicious death...
Texas woman jailed on $5M bond in husband’s death from “suspicious illness”
Charles Hamilton Houston was born in Washington, D.C., in 1895.
Black History Month: Charles Hamilton Houston

Latest News

Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month
Wichita Falls City Council celebrates Black History Month
Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Tosse' Smith, owner and director of Miracles From Above.
Interview with Tosse' Smith
“It’s cheaper for the state of Texas to make its own brine."
TxDOT makes its own brine for winter weather
Zora Neale Hurston.
Black History Month: Zora Neale Hurston