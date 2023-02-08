Animals seized from pet shop in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - On Feb. 7, a seizure warrant was executed at Little Critters Pet Shop by members of Burkburnett Animal Services, Humane Society of Wichita County, and Animal Investigation and Response.

Animal Services received a complaint for animal welfare at the pet shop, and then members of the animal services division checked the location in December of 2022.

They claimed the living conditions of the animals in the pet shop did not meet the expectations set in Texas Law or City of Burkburnett ordinances, and after failed efforts to bring the store into compliance, it was determined that a seizure of the animals was necessary for their well-being.

In total, 408 animals were taken to a secure location where they will be cared for.

The Burkburnett Public Safety Facebook page said they want to thank the community and the partners that assisted in this operation.

They ask if anyone has additional information regarding this case or any others, contact the Burkburnett Police Department at (940) 569-2231.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.