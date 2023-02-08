Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Animals seized from pet shop in Burkburnett

Animals seized from pet shop in Burkburnett
Animals seized from pet shop in Burkburnett(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - On Feb. 7, a seizure warrant was executed at Little Critters Pet Shop by members of Burkburnett Animal Services, Humane Society of Wichita County, and Animal Investigation and Response.

Animal Services received a complaint for animal welfare at the pet shop, and then members of the animal services division checked the location in December of 2022.

They claimed the living conditions of the animals in the pet shop did not meet the expectations set in Texas Law or City of Burkburnett ordinances, and after failed efforts to bring the store into compliance, it was determined that a seizure of the animals was necessary for their well-being.

In total, 408 animals were taken to a secure location where they will be cared for.

The Burkburnett Public Safety Facebook page said they want to thank the community and the partners that assisted in this operation.

They ask if anyone has additional information regarding this case or any others, contact the Burkburnett Police Department at (940) 569-2231.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Texas DPS identifies victim in crash near Graham
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
Andrew Castillo, 33, was sentenced to life in prison.
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Savannah Morales of Hospice of WF.
Hospice of WF offering grief support for kids, teens, and their families

Latest News

PETS Clinic Lubbock
P.E.T.S. Clinic to host Low Cost Shot Clinic
Several City View ISD admin officials arrested
Several City View ISD admin officials arrested
Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Savannah Morales of Hospice of WF.
SM Hospice Interview
Black History Month: Mt. Pleasant
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: MT. PLEASANT