Brighter Days Ahead

Skies clear tonight and Thursday
By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will quickly end this evening with skies clearing from the west. It will be a cool night with most lows in the lower 30s with a breeze out of the north. Thursday shows more sunshine but north winds will be a bit cool at times. Highs should push into the middle 50s! A strong front arrives Thursday night and early Friday with added clouds along with a few sprinkles. By morning, we’ll be in the 20s! Friday’s highs will be in the 40s but the weekend features south winds and highs in the 60s. The next round of rain heads our way early next week.

