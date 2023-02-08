Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Drug-free relief for chronic constipation may come in form of vibrating pill

Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel...
Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel movements.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People who struggle with chronic constipation have a new drug-free option to help get some relief.

Vibrant is a pill that vibrates in the colon after it is swallowed and stimulates bowel movements.

It was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in August but became available for doctors to prescribe this week.

The capsule is meant to be taken every day.

It travels through the stomach and small intestine just like food does. After 14 hours of ingesting, the pill reaches the large intestine and gets to work.

It stimulates nerve cells in the gut and triggers muscle contractions.

Between 10% and 20% of Americans live with chronic constipation, which is diagnosed as having fewer than three bowel movements in a week.

Vibrant is not currently covered by health insurance, but the company is offering a coupon to cap out-of-pocket costs at $69 per month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Texas DPS identifies victim in crash near Graham
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Several City View ISD administrators arrested
Andrew Castillo, 33, was sentenced to life in prison.
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Something that can help during an outage is a generator.
With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider

Latest News

Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Savannah Morales of Hospice of WF.
SM Hospice Interview
Black History Month: Mt. Pleasant
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: MT. PLEASANT
The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles...
Honda issues recall for more than 114K HR-Vs and Fit hatchbacks
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
‘Invasion’ language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting
A U.S. Air Force installation surrounded by farmland in central Montana is seen on Feb. 7,...
US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon