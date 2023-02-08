Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say

Officers arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired. (Source: KOMO)
By Mo Haider
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) – A woman died after a multi-car pileup in Seattle Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Seattle Police Department arrested a 54-year-old forklift driver involved in the crash on suspicion of driving while impaired.

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an SUV, causing it to collide with a landscaping truck.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

A 25-year-old woman riding in the SUV was also taken to the hospital, where she died.

The forklift driver was booked into jail for vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Texas DPS identifies victim in crash near Graham
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
Andrew Castillo, 33, was sentenced to life in prison.
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Something that can help during an outage is a generator.
With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider

Latest News

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Bail $300K for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor in sexual abuse case
If you live in a state that gave out special rebates in 2022, wait to file.
You may want to wait before filing your taxes
Con artists employ cutting-edge technology in newest version of romance scams
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care