Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

High school basketball - Feb. 7, 2023

Desmond Whiteside (1) puts up the jumper.
Desmond Whiteside (1) puts up the jumper.(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores from Tuesday night!

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Iowa Park52Henrietta32
Holliday69City View49
Bellevue33Gold-Burg32
Gainesville32Hirschi47
Nocona63Olney13
Seymour40Windthorst62
Bowie48Vernon36

HENRIETTA VS. IOWA PARK

CITY VIEW VS. HOLLIDAY

Final boys scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Holliday36City View39
Chillicothe18Electra92
Iowa Park66Henrietta35
Gainesville39Hirschi48
Quanah34Wheeler30
Archer City42Petrolia33

CITY VIEW VS. HOLLIDAY

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Texas DPS identifies victim in crash near Graham
The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Fort Sill commanding general suspended amid investigation
Andrew Castillo, 33, was sentenced to life in prison.
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Soccer ball
High school soccer - Feb. 6, 2023
Jamarion Carroll signs his national letter of intent to play football for SMU.
National Signing Day - Hirschi
City View defeated Bowie in girls basketball Friday night.
High school basketball - Feb. 3, 2023
Annikah Frank (5) nails in the midrange jumper.
Petrolia vs. Windthorst basketball - Feb. 2, 2023