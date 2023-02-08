High school basketball - Feb. 7, 2023
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the high school basketball scores from Tuesday night!
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Iowa Park
|52
|Henrietta
|32
|Holliday
|69
|City View
|49
|Bellevue
|33
|Gold-Burg
|32
|Gainesville
|32
|Hirschi
|47
|Nocona
|63
|Olney
|13
|Seymour
|40
|Windthorst
|62
|Bowie
|48
|Vernon
|36
HENRIETTA VS. IOWA PARK
CITY VIEW VS. HOLLIDAY
Final boys scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Holliday
|36
|City View
|39
|Chillicothe
|18
|Electra
|92
|Iowa Park
|66
|Henrietta
|35
|Gainesville
|39
|Hirschi
|48
|Quanah
|34
|Wheeler
|30
|Archer City
|42
|Petrolia
|33
CITY VIEW VS. HOLLIDAY
