Hospice of WF offering grief support for kids, teens, and their families

Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program that helps kids, teens, and their families come to terms with grief after a loss.
By Norman Garcia
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program that helps kids, teens, and their families come to terms with grief after a loss.

The “Building Bridges” program is offered for free to families grieving any type of death, not just families who used hospice services. The service with include creative activities and the care families need to deal with grieving. They also say “each participant will be listened to and given unconditional love.”

The Spring 2023 session is taking place from Feb. 14 to Apr. 1. You can register on the Hospice of Wichita Falls website.

