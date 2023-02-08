Email City Guide
P.E.T.S. Clinic to host Low Cost Shot Clinic

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - P.E.T.S. Clinic is inviting community pet owners to visit either of their two mobile vaccination clinics on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25.

The first clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Iowa Park Reclaim Center, and the second clinic will be on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Electra Fire Department Station.

Services offered by the mobile clinic for dogs include Rabies vaccination, rattlesnake vaccine, a multivalent vaccine, a bacterial vaccine, microchip services, heartworm tests and preventatives, flea and tick protection and Persistent Pupillary Membrane care.

Services for cats include Rabies vaccination, the FVRCP for cats, leukemia virus vaccine, flea topicals, and dewormer medication.

P.E.T.S. said that those who want more information can contact the clinic (940) 723-7387.

