Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain chances continue Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday. We will have a 60% chance of rain with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Temps look to be in the mid-40s once again on Wednesday. We will have a high of 47° with showers tapering off in the afternoon. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30° with clearing skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 57° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances look to return Sunday night and become more widespread by Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Texas DPS identifies victim in crash near Graham
Andrew Castillo, 33, was sentenced to life in prison.
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Something that can help during an outage is a generator.
With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider
American Legion Post 169 to host Outlaw BBQ cook-off
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off

Latest News

More Wet Weather
Rain into Wednesday
More Wet Weather
More Wet Weather
weather
Rain chances continue Wednesday
Showers and storms will be possible Tuesday