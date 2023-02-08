Email City Guide
Rangers’ Taylor Hearn visits Hirschi baseball

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Rangers’ pitcher Taylor Hearn paid a visit to Hirschi baseball’s practice on Tuesday.

“Just being out here and seeing how good these baseball kids are,” Hearn said. “These kids are talented and I want to do whatever I can do to help them out.”

During the off season, Hearn visits high school baseball teams around the DFW metroplex to join in on practice and give some advice from as a professional athlete. Today, he made a trip out to Texoma to visit the Huskies.

The Royse City native started this last season during the Major League Baseball lockout. Hearn was looking for ways to stay loose for when the season would finally begin.

“Growing up I never had access to major league baseball players like that,” Hearn said. “With me being a personal guy and love helping out the youth, I figured why not take advantage of it.”

Hearn reports to Surprise, Arizona for Spring Training February 15. Opening Day is scheduled for March 30.

