Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Several City View ISD administrators arrested

Several current and previous City View ISD admin officials have been arrested, according to the...
Several current and previous City View ISD admin officials have been arrested, according to the Wichita County Jail roster.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several current and previous City View ISD administration officials have been arrested, according to the Wichita County Jail roster.

The arrests include Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former High School Principal Daryl Frazier, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and Counselor Cindy Leaverton.

All five people were charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report, with bonds set at $20,000 apiece.

In June, 2022, several former City View students came forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment under a former City View teacher.

Those victims told News Channel 6, at the time, they had reported the abuse to Daryl Frazier and Superintendent Tony Bushong.

Officials haven’t confirmed if Frazier’s arrest is tied to those allegations. Court documents, which would outline the case against Frazier, weren’t available Wednesday morning at the time this story was first posted.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Texas DPS identifies victim in crash near Graham
Andrew Castillo, 33, was sentenced to life in prison.
Texas man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault of 3-year-old
The new start and end times will be adjusted to allow for 10 minutes of additional instruction...
WFISD adjusts new start and end times for 2023-2024 school year
Something that can help during an outage is a generator.
With possibility of power outages, here are two types of generators to consider
American Legion Post 169 to host Outlaw BBQ cook-off
American Legion Post 169 to host BBQ cook-off

Latest News

Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Savannah Morales of Hospice of WF.
SM Hospice Interview
Black History Month: Mt. Pleasant
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: MT. PLEASANT
Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Savannah Morales of Hospice of WF.
Hospice of WF offering grief support for kids, teens, and their families
WFISD new school times
Wichita Falls ISD addresses start, end time changes