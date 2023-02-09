Email City Guide
American Legion Post 169 to host 4th annual cook-off

By Norman Garcia
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -American Legion Post 169 is hosting its 4th annual State Championship Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 11.

It will be at 4615 Lake Shore Dr. from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will host vendors, Sheppard AFB working dogs, the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT team, and Lone Star Muscle Cars, and is free to attend. There will also be a silent auction benefitting American Legion Post 169.

They are in need of judges to taste the food. If you’re interested, you can call (940) 704-1839.

There are also two smaller cook-offs before the main event. On Friday, Feb. 10, the kid’s chicken cook-off will take place at 6 p.m. and the peach cobbler cook-off will take place at 7 p.m.

