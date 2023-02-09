Dedication ceremony held for downtown Wichita Falls mural

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After three years of hard work, a new mural called “Better Together” was revealed in downtown Wichita Falls on Wednesday.

The mural was created by Steve Hilton and Jesse Baggett. It depicts animals working together to put the moon back on its hook and is meant to represent humanity coming together to overcome hardships.

“It gives me hope that we’re better together, I mean this really gives me hope and that we are ready to make a difference,” Hilton said. “Oh my gosh, I thought 25 would come out and there were hundreds, hundreds, it was amazing.”

Both lead artists were presented with awards for their work and dedication.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.