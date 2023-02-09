Freezing fog will be possible Thursday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will start the day off with Freezing & Dense Fog Advisories across the area. The fog could turn into freezing fog as temperatures this morning will be below freezing. This could lead to slick driving conditions and a glazing of ice on elevated surfaces. The fog should lift off by lunchtime this afternoon.

We will have a high of 54° with mostly sunny skies. Late Thursday evening, we will have a slight chance for some mixed precipitation moving in from the northwest. If we have any accumulations, it would be in grassy areas. Thursday night, we will have a low of 33° with overcast skies. Rain chances look to return Sunday night and become more widespread by Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.