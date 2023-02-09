Email City Guide
Jurassic Empire comes to Wichita Falls

Jacelyn Lassiter interviews Joey Flohr about Jurassic Empire.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A realistic dinosaur drive-thru event called Jurassic Empire is being held at the Sikes Senter Mall in Wichita Falls.

Jurassic Empire invites families to experience a prehistoric journey. From the Jurassic Age all the way through the Ice Age period, you can discover the dinosaurs and mammals that ruled the earth for more than 150 million years ago all from your own car.

The drive thru exhibit features over 50 realistic dinosaurs in their natural habitat. This Jurassic-themed dinosaur event plans to stimulate your child’s imagination for years to come.

Admission on weekdays: Thursday and Friday is $45 per car with seven or less occupants and $75 per car with 14 or less people. Jurassic Empire is also open on the weekends, with prices changing to $55 per car with seven or less occupants and $85 per car with 14 or less people.

The drive-thru will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. The Jurassic Empire drive-thru will be open Feb. 9, 10, 11, 12. Tickets can be bought online here.

There are also Kids Fun Surprise Packs available for $34 with three surprise gifts inside, or $55 with six fun surprise gifts inside.

