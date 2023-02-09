Email City Guide
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge reopens with one lane

Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge was closed on the morning of Feb. 9, 2023, after a large...
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge was closed on the morning of Feb. 9, 2023, after a large wreck was reported.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple crashes were reported in Wichita Falls Thursday morning, which caused some roads to be closed.

One lane on northbound I-44 at the Red River Bridge has reopened after a large crash was reported in the area. Southbound lanes remain open.

Wichita Falls Police Department officials have reopened the northbound flyover after it was closed due to a wreck.

The northbound flyover in Wichita Falls was closed in the morning hours of Feb. 9, 2023, after...
The northbound flyover in Wichita Falls was closed in the morning hours of Feb. 9, 2023, after a wreck.(KAUZ)

Police are asking drivers to slow down as dense fog has limited visibility in some areas.

