Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge reopens with one lane
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple crashes were reported in Wichita Falls Thursday morning, which caused some roads to be closed.
One lane on northbound I-44 at the Red River Bridge has reopened after a large crash was reported in the area. Southbound lanes remain open.
Wichita Falls Police Department officials have reopened the northbound flyover after it was closed due to a wreck.
Police are asking drivers to slow down as dense fog has limited visibility in some areas.
