Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge reopens with one lane

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Multiple crashes were reported in Wichita Falls Thursday morning, which caused some roads to be closed.

One lane on northbound I-44 at the Red River Bridge has reopened after a large crash was reported in the area. Southbound lanes remain open.

Wichita Falls Police Department officials have reopened the northbound flyover after it was closed due to a wreck.

The northbound flyover in Wichita Falls was closed in the morning hours of Feb. 9, 2023, after a wreck. (KAUZ)

Police are asking drivers to slow down as dense fog has limited visibility in some areas.

