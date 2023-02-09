Email City Guide
Two more former City View ISD administrators arrested

Former City View ISD Principal Raymond Weathersbee and Former Superintendent Steve Harris.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two more former City View ISD administrators were arrested Thursday morning.

Former Superintendent Steve Harris and former Principal Raymond Weathersbee were arrested and charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report, the same charge five others faced on Wednesday.

The date of the offenses was listed for Jan. 1, 2022, on the Wichita County Jail roster, and both of their bonds were set at $20,000.

Wednesday’s arrests include Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former Junior/Senior High School Principal Daryl Frazier, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and Counselor Cindy Leaverton.

City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents state the investigation “focuses on the persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an 8-year span.” The investigation reportedly revealed that no reports of sexual misconduct by a City View ISD teacher/coach were ever submitted to law enforcement by school district administrators.

An affidavit states it appears the administrators’ “persistent failure” to make the legally required reports of information they possessed about possible sexual misconduct enabled the teacher/coach to remain employed by the district and have continued access to students from 2014 to 2022.

For more information on court documents, click here.

