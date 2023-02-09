Email City Guide
Vernon College will not raise tuition or fees for 2024-2025 school year

“There are a lot of barriers that are keeping people from choosing higher education right now, one of those is finances."
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The Vernon College Board of Trustees have voted to not raise tuition or fees for the 2024-2025 school year.

This makes the second time in two years Vernon College has not raised the price of tuition or fees.

“There are a lot of barriers that are keeping people from choosing higher education right now, one of those is finances. For that reason, for the second year in a row, I recommended to the board that we not increase tuition fees. Vernon College is focused on the success of students and the first step is getting them in the door,” Vernon College President Dr. Dusty R. Johnston said.

Vernon College said they plan to continue to keep student success at the core of their mission.

