WFPD asks for help identifying Foundation Dealership burglar

The police department has asked for those who have information to call (940) 322-9888.
The police department has asked for those who have information to call (940) 322-9888.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook in reference to a burglary of a building at Foundation Dealership.

WFPD said that an unknown man entered the building after business hours and apparently stole some office equipment.

WFPD posts Foundation Dealership burglary
WFPD posts Foundation Dealership burglary

The police department has asked for those who have information that could help identify the man to call (940) 322-9888 to leave a tip while remaining anonymous. The WFPD also said to remember to ask for your tip ID number and password at the end when communicating with Crime Stoppers.

To leave a tip, you can also contact the police department front desk to give information, and the case numbers to reference are 23-011419 and 23-011465.

