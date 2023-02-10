Breezy and Cool for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another cold front drops through tonight with an increase in clouds, along with a few sprinkles possible. A stray snow flurry can’t be ruled out as well. We’ll be in the lower 30s by morning, but north winds will make it feel colder than that. Expect some clouds and sun for Friday, with highs only in the 40s. South winds and warmer weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance for rain is still on track for early next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.