Breezy and Cool for Friday

A cold front keeps us breezy and cool
By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another cold front drops through tonight with an increase in clouds, along with a few sprinkles possible. A stray snow flurry can’t be ruled out as well. We’ll be in the lower 30s by morning, but north winds will make it feel colder than that. Expect some clouds and sun for Friday, with highs only in the 40s. South winds and warmer weather is expected for Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance for rain is still on track for early next week.

