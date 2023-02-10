Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent wants state to focus less on STAAR results

By Shawn O'Dell
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Burkburnett, Texas (KAUZ) - In a couple of months, students across Texas will be taking the STAAR Test.

Leaders at Burkburnett I.S.D. would like the state to put less emphasis on the annual standardized test.

The state legislature is now meeting in Austin, Dr. Brad Owen, superintendent of Burkburnett I.S.D., some of the board of trustees, and other educators do not want to get rid of the STAAR test, but want the state to focus on it less when it comes to measuring a student’s academic readiness.

“Our goal is not to produce students who are good at playing the standardized testing game. Our goal is to produce critical thinkers who are good at leading the next generation.” Dr. Owen said.

A press conference was held at Overton Ray Elementary. The message? The state should not rely so much on the STAAR test to determine whether a student, or school district was successful for a year.

The STAAR is given to students around April and May. The test not only grades students on certain subjects, but is also a big factor in a school district’s yearly accountability grade from the Texas Education Agency.

“We want it to be understood, that we are not against accountability, matter of fact we welcome the STAAR test.” Dr. Owen said.

While the standardized testing is welcome, officials would like it to be considered among a number of other factors.

STAAR has been known to cause anxiety among students’, even to this high school teacher’s daughter.

“So as a teacher I’ve seen the stress in my students’, but more so as a parent. I’ve seen the stress in my own children. When my daughter was in elementary school, she developed trichotillomania, when she would pull her eyebrows and eyelashes out as result of stressing about the STAAR test. It is heartbreaking as a parent to see that a child you know is that stressed over one test on that one day.” Robyn Little, an English teacher at Burkburnett High School recalled.

An education advocacy non-profit called “Raise Your Hands Texas” was there as part of thirteen news conferences across the state. “Raise Your Hands” along with Burkburnett I.S.D leadership do not want to “water down” the test, and accountability, but change how students are measured, and how schools are held accountable.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge was closed on the morning of Feb. 9, 2023, after a large...
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge fully reopens
Top Row: Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former...
Police arrest 7 in City View ISD investigation
City View ISD releases statement on arrests
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
Texas DPS identifies victim in crash near Graham

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Zenobia Trimble changed how Blacks were buried in Wichita Falls
Dr. Scott C. Manley explained the I.D.E.A WF business planning contest.
i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses
“There are a lot of barriers that are keeping people from choosing higher education right now,...
Vernon College will not raise tuition or fees for 2024-2025 school year
Top Row: Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former...
Police arrest 7 in City View ISD investigation