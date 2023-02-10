Burkburnett ISD Superintendent wants state to focus less on STAAR results

Burkburnett, Texas (KAUZ) - In a couple of months, students across Texas will be taking the STAAR Test.

Leaders at Burkburnett I.S.D. would like the state to put less emphasis on the annual standardized test.

The state legislature is now meeting in Austin, Dr. Brad Owen, superintendent of Burkburnett I.S.D., some of the board of trustees, and other educators do not want to get rid of the STAAR test, but want the state to focus on it less when it comes to measuring a student’s academic readiness.

“Our goal is not to produce students who are good at playing the standardized testing game. Our goal is to produce critical thinkers who are good at leading the next generation.” Dr. Owen said.

A press conference was held at Overton Ray Elementary. The message? The state should not rely so much on the STAAR test to determine whether a student, or school district was successful for a year.

The STAAR is given to students around April and May. The test not only grades students on certain subjects, but is also a big factor in a school district’s yearly accountability grade from the Texas Education Agency.

“We want it to be understood, that we are not against accountability, matter of fact we welcome the STAAR test.” Dr. Owen said.

While the standardized testing is welcome, officials would like it to be considered among a number of other factors.

STAAR has been known to cause anxiety among students’, even to this high school teacher’s daughter.

“So as a teacher I’ve seen the stress in my students’, but more so as a parent. I’ve seen the stress in my own children. When my daughter was in elementary school, she developed trichotillomania, when she would pull her eyebrows and eyelashes out as result of stressing about the STAAR test. It is heartbreaking as a parent to see that a child you know is that stressed over one test on that one day.” Robyn Little, an English teacher at Burkburnett High School recalled.

An education advocacy non-profit called “Raise Your Hands Texas” was there as part of thirteen news conferences across the state. “Raise Your Hands” along with Burkburnett I.S.D leadership do not want to “water down” the test, and accountability, but change how students are measured, and how schools are held accountable.

