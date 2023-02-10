i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls to hold business planning contest for local businesses

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - i.d.e.a. Wichita Falls is holding a contest to assist local businesses in opening or expanding. Contestants will be creating a business plan and pitch, with the winners receiving $50,000.

Free orientations will be held throughout the month of February at the Dillard College of Business Administration at MSU Texas. You can find the dates and times of the orientation on their website.

There are three orientations, with the first being held on Saturday Feb. 18, and the registration deadline to register is March 1.

