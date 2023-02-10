Email City Guide
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found

James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Friday morning after over three pounds of methamphetamine was found in his possession, according to an arrest affidavit.

James Vanover was arrested and charged with manufactory and delivery of a controlled substance.

Court documents state police stopped a vehicle for speeding at the intersection of Avenue S and Wenonah Blvd. around 12;30 p.m. Vanover was located in the passenger seat.

Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found methamphetamine in the front-right passenger door pocket. After noticing the vehicle’s windows were down, police searched the nearby area and reportedly found meth scattered in the front yard of a home in the 3200 block of Avenue S.

In an interview with police, the driver of the vehicle reportedly said he saw Vanover throw something out of the front passenger window prior to being stopped.

Court documents state the total weight of the meth was 1,373 grams, or just over three pounds.

Vanover remains jailed in Wichita County on a $100,000 bond.

