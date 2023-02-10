Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Meet Pat, the oldest living mouse in human care

A mouse in San Diego is being recognized as the oldest living mouse in human care by Guinness World Record. (Source: San Diego Zoo Safari Park)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A 9-year-old mouse in San Diego is being recognized as the oldest living mouse in human care by Guinness World Record.

Pat, a Pacific pocket mouse named after actor Sir Patrick Stewart, was born on July 14, 2013, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, giving this tiny but mighty creature the title of the oldest living mouse.

“This recognition is so special for our team, and is significant for the species,” San Diego Zoo Wildlife’s Dr. Debra Shier said in a news release. “It’s indicative of the dedication and incredible care we as an organization provide for each species, from the largest to the very smallest.”

The title from Gunness comes on the heels of Pacific pocket mouse breeding season, according to the zoo.

“This acknowledgment is also a symbol of appreciation for species that people don’t know much about because they’re not charismatic megafauna, but are just as critical for ecosystem function,” Shier said. “These overlooked species can often be found in our own backyards—like the Pacific pocket mouse.”

The zoo explained the endangered mouse is the smallest mouse species in North America, weighing about the same as three pennies.

They disperse the seeds of native plants and encourage plant growth through their digging activities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Row: Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former...
Police arrest 7 in City View ISD investigation
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge was closed on the morning of Feb. 9, 2023, after a large...
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge fully reopens
Former City View ISD Principal Raymond Weathersbee and Former Superintendent Steve Harris.
Two more former City View ISD administrators arrested
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
The police department has asked for those who have information to call (940) 322-9888.
WFPD asks for help identifying Foundation Dealership burglar

Latest News

Moose is looking for his forever home
Moose is looking for his forever home
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit