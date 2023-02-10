Email City Guide
Moose is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.

Moose is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. He’s a large dog, coming in at 114 pounds, so animal services officials said he would work best with older kids and dogs of similar size.

If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee is normally $40. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

From Feb. 13-18, the animal services center will be offering $14 adoption fees.

The fee usually covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

