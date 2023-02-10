Email City Guide
Nice Looking Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It will be a cold night with lows in the 20s with frosty conditions by morning. Saturday starts cold, but gets warmer later in the day with highs in the lower to middle 50s with light winds out of the south. South winds increase starting Sunday, in response to a strong storm system headed our way. South winds will help push temperatures into the 60s for Sunday and Monday despite an increase in cloud cover. The storm system brings a round of rain our way Monday night or very early Tuesday.

