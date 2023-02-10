Rain chances return Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 46° with partly cloudy skies. It will be windy today. We will have strong winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 27° with clearing skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 28° with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 63° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 36° with mostly clear skies. Rain chances look to return Monday night and become more widespread by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.