Rain chances return Monday night

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 46° with partly cloudy skies. It will be windy today. We will have strong winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Friday night, we will have a low of 27° with clearing skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 28° with mostly clear skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 63° with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 36° with mostly clear skies. Rain chances look to return Monday night and become more widespread by Tuesday.

