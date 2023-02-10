Email City Guide
Taser is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Ken Johnson joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Taser. He’s a dog who has a lot of energy and loves to play fetch.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

