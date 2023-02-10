T.E.A. gives details on duty to report following City View ISD arrests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Education Agency states the proper course of action on the duty to report after the two final City View ISD arrests were made on Feb. 9 in regards to failure to report sexual misconduct charges.

“The T.E.A. is aware of the situation and is currently reviewing the matter to determine the appropriate next steps,” Senior Media Relations Coordinator Melissa Holmes said.

The T.E.A. said superintendents are required to report certified educators to the state board when they are fired or resign, and when there is evidence of abuse, other unlawful acts, or an improper romantic relationship with a student or minor.

All required reports must be submitted within seven business days after the person has been fired or resigned.

At City View ISD, the teacher was only put on administrative leave, but the T.E.A. said an individual does not have to resign or be fired for a superintendent to report evidence of misconduct since they can do so at any time.

Detailed in multiple arrest affidavits from the City View ISD investigation, most of the school officials charged claimed they didn’t know they were supposed to report the sexual misconduct allegations to law enforcement. However, Sgt. Charlie Eipper with Wichita Falls Police Department said school districts are instructed on how to handle incident like this.

“I know that administrators, teachers and so forth they’re all trained on the requirements as professionals to make a report to call cps, to call the police.” Eipper said.

Eipper said this information can not be delegated and if an administrative official is aware of the situation they must make the report themselves.

“If you do make that report, document who you spoke to, document the day and the time so if the investigation does come up like this and you are interviewed you have proof of ‘I did talk to somebody’ and you have the time and date” Eipper said.

In total, seven former and current City View ISD officials were arrested this week on charges of professional failure to make a required child abuse report.

