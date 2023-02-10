Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls murder suspect pleads guilty

Cody Stage.
Cody Stage.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced for murder on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Cody Stage was sentenced to 45 years for murder and two years for burglary of a building as part of a plea deal. His sentences will run concurrently, according to court documents.

Stage’s murder charge was for the killing of Donald Best in November of 2020. Investigators said Stage attempted to rob Best when Stage’s accomplice, Raymond Alaniz, ultimately shot Best.

Stage bonded out of jail in February of 2021. A warrant was then issued for his arrest in June of 2021 after police said he cut off his ankle monitor. He was later captured in Logan County, Oklahoma, by the US Marshal Service.

Alaniz’s jury pre-trial hearing for murder is set for March 3, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Row: Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former...
Police arrest 7 in City View ISD investigation
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge was closed on the morning of Feb. 9, 2023, after a large...
Northbound I-44 at Red River Bridge fully reopens
Former City View ISD Principal Raymond Weathersbee and Former Superintendent Steve Harris.
Two more former City View ISD administrators arrested
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
The police department has asked for those who have information to call (940) 322-9888.
WFPD asks for help identifying Foundation Dealership burglar

Latest News

Wichita Falls ISD announced that 91 teachers received designations, generating over $800,000 in...
WFISD teachers awarded Teacher Incentive Allotment stipends
James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
Moose is looking for his forever home
Moose is looking for his forever home
Moose is looking for his forever home
Moose is looking for his forever home