Zenobia Trimble changed how Blacks were buried in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zenobia Trimble was an active member in the Mosaic Templars. The Mosaic Templars was an organization founded in 1882 by tow former slaves who wanted Blacks to have access to burial and health insurance during a time when whites weren’t accepting Black customers. Trimble wanted to change how Blacks were remembered in the Black community of Wichita Falls.

“As the African Americans could not get the type of insurance, health insurance, life insurance, etc because white companies could not deal with them,” said Becky Trammell, volunteer at the Wichita County Archives.

At one point, the chapter in Wichita Falls had 80 members.

“If you were a member of the Mosaic Templars and you passed away you were assured of having a head stone. The headstone was white marble and had the Mosaic Templar on it,” said Trammell.

Members of the Mosaic Templars paid an annual fee of .50 cents entitling them to a distinctive white Vermont marble gravestone. Death benefits paid to members were usually between $200 and $300.

Because of racial inequality, Blacks who weren’t members were buried without a tombstone.

“There’s a number of unmarked. Annie Roark who was involved with the Isis Theater and the Roark Plaza Hotel on the East side for many years did not have a headstone on her grave. That was just installed probably about five years ago through a community effort to have her a headstone,” said Trammell.

According to the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock, Arkansas at one point Texas had 37 local chapters.

“So one way that you take care of your own you is that you, get together, you get a group of people together, you come together and make something to help take care of those people,” explained Trammell.

