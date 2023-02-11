Email City Guide
Crime of the Week: Car wash coin burglary

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said thieves are targeting car washes.

“Someone is going around and taking advantage of when those places are typically closed down because its dark or there’s just not a whole lot of traffic,” WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The WFPD said several burglaries have been reported over the past few months.

“Sometimes they’ll act like they are using the systems there like the vacuums and the car wash, but they are actually breaking into the machines to get the coins out,’ Eipper said.

When damages are involved, the punishment can be increased.

“That becomes a little bit different of a penalty and now you are looking into felony, and you get a felony conviction on your record and like you said it changes your life. We have victims that own those places and it’s a lot to them and that’s why we care about it and investigate it and we’ll make arrests,” Eipper said.

