Rain, strong winds return early next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beautiful weather continues through the start of the new work week, but our next system Monday night looks to bring rain and much stronger winds.

For the remain of your Saturday, temperatures will be quite cool after sunset, falling quickly through the 40s and 30s. Overnight, we should settle just below freezing under clear skies.

Sunshine dominates your Sunday along with a bit of a south breeze up to 20 mph. This will push highs into the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon.

Monday sees an increase in cloud cover as the next system approaches. Despite the added clouds, we’ll still manage to reach the mid 60s later in the day. A few stray showers are possible during the late afternoon hours, but a majority of the rainfall arrives after midnight Monday night. Anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rainfall will be possible. By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, the rain will have moved on.

In the wake of Tuesday’s rain, strong southwest winds will whip through Texoma, increasing the fire danger despite the recent wet weather. Winds could gust to nearly 45 mph at time both Tuesday and Wednesday. With the drier air and strong winds, this will send highs skyrocketing into the mid 70s!

The next cold front sweeps through dry on Thursday. This time, strong north winds will gust to around 35 to 40 mph. Highs will dip into the 40s and 50s under full sunshine to close out the week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.