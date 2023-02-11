Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain, strong winds return early next week

Despite a decent amount of rain on the way, the fire danger looks to increase later in the week.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Beautiful weather continues through the start of the new work week, but our next system Monday night looks to bring rain and much stronger winds.

For the remain of your Saturday, temperatures will be quite cool after sunset, falling quickly through the 40s and 30s. Overnight, we should settle just below freezing under clear skies.

Sunshine dominates your Sunday along with a bit of a south breeze up to 20 mph. This will push highs into the mid and upper 60s by the afternoon.

Monday sees an increase in cloud cover as the next system approaches. Despite the added clouds, we’ll still manage to reach the mid 60s later in the day. A few stray showers are possible during the late afternoon hours, but a majority of the rainfall arrives after midnight Monday night. Anywhere from a quarter to a half inch of rainfall will be possible. By the time Tuesday morning rolls around, the rain will have moved on.

In the wake of Tuesday’s rain, strong southwest winds will whip through Texoma, increasing the fire danger despite the recent wet weather. Winds could gust to nearly 45 mph at time both Tuesday and Wednesday. With the drier air and strong winds, this will send highs skyrocketing into the mid 70s!

The next cold front sweeps through dry on Thursday. This time, strong north winds will gust to around 35 to 40 mph. Highs will dip into the 40s and 50s under full sunshine to close out the week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
Cody Stage.
Wichita Falls murder suspect pleads guilty
Top Row: Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former...
Police arrest 7 in City View ISD investigation
City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong (top left), Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen...
Court documents shed light on City View ISD arrests
.
Wichita Bluff Nature Area vandalized

Latest News

Nice Looking Weekend
Nice Looking Weekend
Nice Looking Weekend
Nice Looking Weekend
Rain chances return Monday night
Breezy and Cool for Friday