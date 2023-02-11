Wichita Bluff Nature Area vandalized

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over the past few weeks, visitors who regularly attend the Wichita Bluff Nature Area have seen more and more vandalization at a place they love. On Friday, City of Wichita Falls officials discovered a large amount of vandalism along the trails.

The trails are filled with people walking, riding bikes and taking nature in. Over the past few weeks, trail-goers have seen more and more graffiti on benches, pavilion entrances and other places. The graffiti drawings are huge and take away from the beauty of it all.

City of Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said those who are vandalizing the nature park could face charges if caught.

“It’s a criminal act defacing public property like that,” Horgen said. “It shouldn’t be done, it doesn’t do anything. What are they trying to accomplish? That’s the question you have to ask. It’s likely kids being kids.”

Horgen said the city spends $10,000 a year to clean up things like graffiti. The city will clean up the recent graffiti marks, but Horgen said it takes time to have the proper removal mix sent over from Galveston.

“We can easily turn that money on to plants, or greener, or more mulch for play grounds or whatever else,” Horgen said. “There’s so many different things the parks department could use that money for rather than cleaning up graffiti.”

One trail-goer said recently he’s seeing an increase in graffiti with the same sprayed in different locations.

As spring approaches, officials expect more people to be using the parks and the city’s trail system. Instead of defacing public properties, here’s a list of places graffiti is appreciated: on a canvas, on clothing like a t-shirt and at an art center.

