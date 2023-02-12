American Legion Post 169 holds outlaw cook off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The event brought the community together with good food, a silent auction and fun for everyone. The money raised goes back into the legion to support their youth programs, and local veterans.

The Wichita Falls community was given a chance to come together and support local youth and veterans; all while enjoying some BBQ.

“A lot of our funds go into supporting the youth and things like that. We just picked up a boy scout troop, so things like that. It would help with our support of the men and women out there at Sheppard Air Force Base. We do care packages and things of that nature for those guys and gals when they deploy,” Legion member, Michael Kurtz said.

The event requires several weeks of dedication from all the legion’s members to put together.

“Oh it’s very tiring sometimes, but the rewards from it and seeing the joy that comes out of it is just reward enough,” Legion Cook Off Coordinator, Dennis Taylor said.

