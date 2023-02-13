Arrest made in fentanyl death of MSU Texas student

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has brought murder charges against the man they say supplied the fentanyl-laced pill that killed a 21-year-old student of MSU Texas.

Adam Daniel Sattler, of College Station, was a student of the University; he was found dead at Mustang Village Apartments on September 18th, 2022. Investigators confirmed his cause of death was the toxic effects of fentanyl.

Previous coverage: Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified

On Friday, Wichita Falls Police filed murder charges against Brandon Curry, the man they say sold the pill that ultimately killed Sattler. Curry was already in the custody of the Wichita County Jail on other charges.

According to court documents, investigators discovered text message exchanges between Sattler and the suspect that show Sattler purchased what he believed to be a Percoset pill from Curry.

This is a developing story. Stick with news channel six for the latest developments.

Brandon Curry has been charged with murder, according to court documents. (Wichita County Sheriff's Office)

