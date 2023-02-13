Businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Valentine’s Day is almost here and businesses have been preparing for the rush they are expecting.

Local businesses start getting ready for Valentine’s Day several weeks in advance. In fact, some start getting ready soon after the Christmas season. According to Bebb’s Flowers florist Taylor Blackwell, orders start rolling in as soon as two weeks after Christmas.

Florists and bakeries see the most business from Valentine’s Day and sometimes get overwhelmed. This weekend marks the busiest time for florists all year.

“A lot of people are ordering not just for Tuesday, they’re ordering for Monday, they’re ordering today,” Blackwell said. “We’ve had done a lot of Valentine’s Day stuff today, so mainly for Monday and Tuesday we’re going to be working on this weekend.”

Blackwell said the price of flower arrangements has actually gone down.

“Last year it was more expensive than it was this year somehow because of COVID and all that, but prices have actually gone down a little bit on everything,” Blackwell said. “But a dozen right now for us is $110 and then if you add baby spread, that’s $120. I think last year we were doing $125 and so we’re able to knock it down a little bit more.”

Inflation affects us all, and that includes business owners. Some stores have had to increase the prices of their goods to keep profits up.

“We’ve had to take a price increase right before the holidays, and then it’s, you know, we’re going to have to take another price increase just in order to keep up and keep up our staff and keep up with their inflation prices,” Julie Doty, Nothing Bundt Cakes owner, said. “We haven’t taken a price increase yet, so we’re trying to hold off as long as possible, but it’s challenging.”

The next few days are bound to keep bakeries and florists alike as busy as can be, so consider ordering ahead of time.

