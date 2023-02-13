Email City Guide
Pets clinic hosts mobile vaccination event

Pets Clinic
Pets Clinic(kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pets clinic hosted one of their two mobile vaccination clinics Saturday at the Iowa Park reclaim center. Pet owners were able to get their pets up to date on vaccinations including rabies, flea and tick prevention and additional boosters.

This event was organized to help rural residents who aren’t able to get out and see a vet as easily as most people. Attendee Kathy Jones said it was a smooth and quick process for their pets to be taken care of.

“Well, their family members and we want them to have the best health possible and we want to take care of them to the extent that we can to extend their lives and to make them healthy,” Jones said.

Organizers say they typically serve around 120 pets during the event. A second clinic will be hosted Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Electra at the Fire Department 1-1-1 E Cleveland.

