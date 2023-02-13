Presidents’ Day to affect trash schedules

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City offices will be closed on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 20 which will adjust trash schedules.

The President’s Day trash schedule will have Monday trash pickup will move to Tuesday, Feb. 21, Tuesday trash pickup will move to Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The Sanitation Department said there will be no curbside organics recycling pickup on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and regular service will resume on Thursday, Feb. 23.·

The Transfer Station and Landfill will also be closed on Monday and both will return to normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

