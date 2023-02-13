Email City Guide
Rain chances return Monday evening

By Garrett James
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 65° with mostly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower develop in our southern counties on Monday evening. Monday night, we will have storm chances. Overnight, we will have a line of showers and storms move through the area. No severe weather is expected.

For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 71° with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be very strong on Tuesday. We will have sustained winds out of the southwest at 25 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 42° with clear skies. Wednesday will be warm and windy once again. We will have a high of 72° with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

