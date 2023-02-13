TXOLAN Alpaca Show comes to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hundreds of alpacas and alpaca enthusiasts from across the U.S. gathered at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center to attend this year’s alpaca show and learn more about the industry by speaking with breeders and meeting the cute animals face to face.

350 alpacas were featured in a show ring competition. Judges looked for proper balance and fleece quality for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas. They are known for their fleece, which is made into everyday clothing.

The alpacas were also guided through an obstacle course and costume contest.

“There is great joy seeing them sharing the comradery, sharing the alpaca, which is very special animal and experiencing the alpaca lifestyle,” Scott Miller, alpaca owner and breeder, said.

The show featured a youth competition as well and winners received a belt buckle and a ribbon, which will help promote their business.

