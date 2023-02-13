Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

United Regional previews new orthopedic center

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional Health Care System is opening a new Center for Advanced Orthopedics.

URHCS said they are excited about the new building and what it will bring to the community.

“It’s really going to consolidate a lot of services so that we can really focus on patients and deliver that highly skilled clinical care with great compassion which we’ve always done this just gives us a new location and a new way of doing it,” President and CEO of URHCS Phyllis Cowling said.

The new facility has everything a surgeon could need and URHCS hopes it will help lower wait times, according to Orthopedic Surgeon Jason Hoffman.

“There’s plenty of room, there’s never a fight you know, we sometimes have several people in the clinic at the same time, there’s plenty of room to get patients into a room and expedite that process,” Hoffman said.

The new center will open to the public on Valentines Day, Feb. 14 along Brook Avenue between 7th and 8th street.

Compared to the current clinic, the new center will provide 22,000 additional square feet offering more clinical and physical therapy space.

“The Wichita General Hospital was founded on this site in 1915, so when that building was raised in 2013 we knew we wanted to continue the legacy of the general,” Cowling said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Vanover was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Feb. 10, 2023.
Man arrested after 3 pounds of meth found
Brandon Curry.
Arrest made in fentanyl-related death of MSU Texas student
.
Wichita Bluff Nature Area vandalized
Cody Stage.
Wichita Falls murder suspect pleads guilty
Top Row: Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former...
Police arrest 7 in City View ISD investigation

Latest News

.
Presidents’ Day to affect trash schedules
Seven former and current City View ISD officials were arrested last week.
City View ISD to discuss arrests at Monday board meeting
P.E.T.S. Clinic hosts mobile vaccination event
P.E.T.S. Clinic hosts mobile vaccination event
TXOLAN Alpaca Show comes to Wichita Falls
TXOLAN Alpaca Show comes to Wichita Falls