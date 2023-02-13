United Regional previews new orthopedic center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional Health Care System is opening a new Center for Advanced Orthopedics.

URHCS said they are excited about the new building and what it will bring to the community.

“It’s really going to consolidate a lot of services so that we can really focus on patients and deliver that highly skilled clinical care with great compassion which we’ve always done this just gives us a new location and a new way of doing it,” President and CEO of URHCS Phyllis Cowling said.

The new facility has everything a surgeon could need and URHCS hopes it will help lower wait times, according to Orthopedic Surgeon Jason Hoffman.

“There’s plenty of room, there’s never a fight you know, we sometimes have several people in the clinic at the same time, there’s plenty of room to get patients into a room and expedite that process,” Hoffman said.

The new center will open to the public on Valentines Day, Feb. 14 along Brook Avenue between 7th and 8th street.

Compared to the current clinic, the new center will provide 22,000 additional square feet offering more clinical and physical therapy space.

“The Wichita General Hospital was founded on this site in 1915, so when that building was raised in 2013 we knew we wanted to continue the legacy of the general,” Cowling said.

