Breezy Weather Continues

By Ken Johnson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another storm system brings gusty southwesterly winds to Texoma again on Wednesday. It will be another mild day with most highs in the 70s. The storm system may bring a small chance for an isolated storm late in the afternoon across the far eastern parts of Texoma. A cold front arrives Wednesday night with blustery north winds blowing behind it. This ushers in much colder air with highs on Thursday only in the 40s. We’re back to mild breezes by the weekend.

