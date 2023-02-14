Email City Guide
City View ISD discussed arrests during Monday board meeting

The City View ISD Board of Trustees at an annual board meeting held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
The City View ISD Board of Trustees at an annual board meeting held on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City View ISD Board of Trustees met the evening of Feb. 13. According to the agenda, the recent arrests of district officials were expected to be discussed.

The board met for four hours to talk about the arrests of current administrators, and they did not publicly reach a decision.

This comes after seven former and current City View ISD officials were arrested last week on charges of professional failure to make a required child abuse report.

The arrests on Wednesday included Superintendent Tony Bushong, Assistant Superintendent Carrie Allen, former Junior/Senior High School Principal Daryl Frazier, Athletic Director Rudy Hawkins, and Counselor Cindy Leaverton, while former Superintendent Steve Harris and former Principal Raymond Weathersbee were arrested on Thursday.

“In the meantime, each of the school district campuses and departments are led by capable and qualified leaders who will continue to manage and lead their areas, as they would during any time an administrator might take leave or vacation,” City View ISD officials said in the statement. “Similarly, all our sports teams are coached by great coaches who will continue to lead their teams in practices and competitions.”

To view the school’s full statement, click here.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest.

