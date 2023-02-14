Duncan golf course to host U.S. Open qualifier

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan will play host to one of the local qualifiers for the United States Open Golf Championship and will be the only Oklahoma course serving that role.

The Territory Golf and Country Club will have its qualifying event on Monday, April 24. Local qualifying, played over 18 holes at 109 sites in 44 U.S. states and Canada, runs from April 17-May 22.

To be eligible, a player must have a Handicap Index® not exceeding 1.4, or be a professional. Online player registration for the 2023 U.S. Open will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at champs.usga.org and will continue through Wednesday, April 12.

Those players who advance out of local qualifying will join a group of locally exempt players in final qualifying, which will be played over 36 holes.

The final qualifying venues are scheduled to be in Columbus, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Summit, N.J., will use two courses.

The U.S. Open returns to Los Angeles for the first time in 75 years. The tournament will be June 15-18.

