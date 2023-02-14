Girls basketball Bi-Districts - Feb. 13-14
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s time for the postseason!
Final girls scores:
|TEAM
|SCORE
|TEAM
|SCORE
|Bowie
|39
|Breckenridge
|46
|Burkburnett
|26
|Decatur
|66
|Krum
|49
|WFHS
|17
|City View
|48
|Brock
|39
|Anson
|38
|Windthorst
|46
|Holliday
|78
|Millsap
|41
|Harrold
|75
|Knox City
|50
|Electra
|33
|Aspermont
|57
|Nocona
|70
|Haskell
|25
BOWIE VS. BRECKENRIDGE
BURKBURNETT VS. DECATUR
