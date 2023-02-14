Email City Guide
Girls basketball Bi-Districts - Feb. 13-14

By Robyn Hearn
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s time for the postseason!

Final girls scores:

TEAMSCORETEAMSCORE
Bowie39Breckenridge46
Burkburnett26Decatur66
Krum49WFHS17
City View48Brock39
Anson38Windthorst46
Holliday78Millsap41
Harrold75Knox City50
Electra33Aspermont57
Nocona70Haskell25

BOWIE VS. BRECKENRIDGE

BURKBURNETT VS. DECATUR

